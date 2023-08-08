Water district investigates well failure, points to carbon capture project in Lake Maurepas

HAMMOND (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Water District board voted Monday to move forward with an investigation into the cause of an underground well implosion it believes could be tied to recent carbon capture work in Lake Maurepas.

Ultimately, the district said it hopes to be able to recoup the more than $600,000 it will cost to make repairs to the well.

Back in the spring, the Tangipahoa Water District said it discovered what it called a “blowout” in the Dutch Lane Water Well, causing the concrete wall and steel casing to implode inward, something it said could only be tied to outside causes.

The board pointed to recent carbon capture testing being conducted in Lake Maurepas, and said the testing could be to blame for issues at the well which began in January.

“We’re not going to allow someone else to come in, damage our wells and put those costs on customers and write it off without making sure that we can’t recoup that money from somewhere else,” said board member Don Marshall.

Environmental groups, local officials and concerned Tangipahoa Parish residents are among the opposition to an ongoing carbon capture and storage project being conducted by the company Air Products in Lake Maurepas.

The controversial practice involves the underground storage of carbon dioxide, rather than letting it into the air.

Governor John Bel Edwards, along with industry groups, is supportive of the efforts as a way to bring significant private investment into the area, but opponents say it will damage the environment and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the region surrounding Lake Maurepas.

Air Products said there is no correlation between the failure of the Dutch Lane well and the ongoing explosive testing it is doing in the region.

But the district contests that, pointing to reports from experts hired by Air Products which it said do not take into account all of the explosive testing being done closest to Dutch Lane.

“We’re going to go outside and get some experts on the litigation and as well as the expert field to determine whether or not the activities in Lake Maurepas, or somewhere else even, had something to do with the failure,” Marshall said. “$600,000 is a lot of money for a water system.”

Marshall said he believes the Air Products testing has the potential to impact drinking water in the North Shore and Lake Maurepas regions.

Repairs to Dutch Lane will cost upwards of $680,000.

Board members said Monday that, if the investigation shows Air Products’ testing is not directly responsible for the implosion which sent the well offline, the company should work with them to determine the true cause.

“The contractor has to be paid and we have to be able to provide water,” Marshall said. “Thank goodness, even with that well down, we have developed such redundancies with this system that we were able to continue to provide safe, clean water under good pressure for all of our customers in the area.”

In a statement provided to Fox 8, a spokesperson for Air Products said:

“This Spring, the Tangipahoa Water District made Air Products aware of damage to the Dutch Lane Well in Ponchatoula and questioned if the company’s subsurface seismic survey, which is now complete, could have contributed to the deterioration of the well more than 1,700 feet underground. Air Products’ seismic survey occurred 10 miles from the well at a depth of 60 feet underground.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of its commitment to be a good neighbor in the communities surrounding Lake Maurepas, Air Products committed to investigating if our seismic survey could have played a role in the damage to the Dutch Lane well. This included hiring outside experts to take video of the damage to the well, reviewing data about the vibrations of the seismic survey, looking at the history of the Dutch Lane well and also visiting a separate well that is located five miles closer to where the subsurface seismic survey to confirm that it was in working order, despite being closer to the survey. This work confirmed that Air Products’ seismic survey was not the cause of the Dutch Lane well damage.

Separate investigations by both a geophysicist and hydrogeologist came to the same conclusion: that Air Products’ seismic survey did not cause the damage to the Dutch Lane well, which is nearly 10 miles from the survey site and more than 1,700 feet underground. Air Products’ contractor only conducted small, controlled detonations 60 feet below ground as part of its seismic survey.

Air Products is committed to being a good neighbor in Louisiana and will continue to go above and beyond regulatory requirements to safely operate our project.”

The company also included quotes from a hired geophysicist and hydrogeologist, who said published reports and data from Air Products’ contractor showed explosions from testing on Lake Maurepas would not have been detectable at the well, and that corrosion on the casing of the well was to blame.

Marshall and the other board members said corrosion could not have been a factor because the water district driller “applied 17,000 pounds of pressure to remove the blown-out steel without success. If the steel had truly corroded to that extent, such pressure would have yielded results.”

