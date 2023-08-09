After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #12

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Graham’s best effort to date

Hello, Jimmy Graham. The veteran had his best effort of camp with a couple of crucial catches.

During the two-minute drill, Graham caught two balls from Derek Carr that helped set up a field goal. The first came with :41 on the clock. Carr hit Graham on a hook near the right sideline for nine yards. On the very next play, Carr found Graham again in the flat to move the chains. Four plays later, Wil Lutz drilled a 45-yard field goal. Earlier in practice, Carr also connected with Graham on a seam route for a big gain during 7-on-7.

Dennis Allen dropped a familiar line after practice about Graham when he said, “I don’t need to see it everyday, but at some point I have to see it.”

On Wednesday, Allen saw it. Everyone did. Graham may not be the electrifying player he once was, but he has some gas left in the tank to be productive.

Take Two: Taysom two-minute takeover

Taysom Hill had one of his most notable practices, this time though it was exclusively as a pass-catcher. Two plays after Graham’s final reception, Hill caught a ten-yard strike in the middle of the field for a first down during two-minute.

When Jameis Winston entered, he targeted Hill four straight times. After the first attempt fell incomplete, Winston hit Hill on a ten-yard gain in the middle of the field, a shallow cross for 12 yards then a slant for nine yards. That drive ended with a successful 49-yard field goal by Lutz.

It was good to see Hill have an impact in the passing game. He isn’t most natural pass-catcher, but he’s taking the opportunity to improve.

Take Three: Training camp 2024 on the move?

The post-practice press conference with Allen had as much to do about training camp 2024 as it did about 2023.

There’s some significant momentum about the team possibly changing locations next year. The last time they did so was from 2014-2016 when the team trained at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Allen confirmed that it’s something the team is exploring but nothing is etched in stone. Renovations in Metairie may force the issue next year, but there’s still a long way to go between now and then.

As for this camp, the team will mostly work indoors in practices from here on out in New Orleans. However, Allen did say the early plan for their joint work with Houston is to have one practice outdoors and the other inside the Superdome.

Take Four: Attendance Report

Tre’Quan Smith, Rashid Shaheed, DeMario Davis, Andrus Peat, Lukas Krull and Jesse James were not present Wednesday.

Newly signed tight end J.P. Holtz was there wearing #86. The team waived/injured offensive lineman Koda Martin.

Take Five: Other Observations

- First round pick Bryan Bresee continues his solid camp. During the first team period, Bresee broke through the line to knock the ball out of Winston’s hands before he could make the handoff.

- Malcolm Roach had a tackle for loss on Alvin Kamara during that same session. Khalen Saunders stopped Jamaal Williams on a run earlier in that period.

- Rookie Kendre Miller showed great patience on a toss play and was able to gain solid yardage on the play. Miller also met linebacker Pete Werner in the hole on a run play. There was a collision and it appeared Miller was able to break free.

- Alontae Taylor had great coverage on Chris Olave when Carr tried to find him on a deep route during the two-minute drill.

- Paulson Adebo nearly picked off Winston during the two-minute on a ball to James Washington.

- The first team offense was saved by the flag on the first two-minute period. The defense was called for an illegal substitution on a fourth down play.

- Jake Haener connected with Shaq Davis three times during his two-minute drive.

