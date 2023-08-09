BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Body cam video shows ‘accidental’ officer shooting of New Orleans homicide suspect

By Rob Masson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities on Wed., Aug. 9, released body camera footage of the arrest of two homicide suspects, during which one of the suspects was shot in the leg.

The arrest and subsequent shooting happened on Wed., July 28 near the intersection of Allen Toussaint Boulevard and Painters Street.

The suspects, Jessie Carter, 31, and Desmon Henry, 30, are accused in a double shooting that happened two hours earlier about two miles away on Ulloa Street in Mid City. In that shooting, police say Markeisha Hunter, 30, was fatally shot and a second man was rushed to the hospital.

Police tracked the suspects in a white GMC Yukon to Gentilly.

As police chased down Henry, an officer’s gun fired, striking him in the knee.

“This was an unintentional shooting by the officer after the collision. His weapon went off,” said Deputy NOPD Supt. Hans Ganthier.

RELATED STORIES

Woman dead, man injured in Mid City double shooting

Officer shoots Mid City homicide suspect after foot pursuit in Gentilly

Authorities say Carter suffered a minor injury to the head and was treated for several days.

Both officers involved in the arrest were reassigned.

The two suspects, both with more than a dozen arrests on their record dating back more than a decade, remain locked up.

In addition to murder charges, Henry is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $775,000 dollars.

Carter was booked with resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen things, and probation violations. He’s had 20 prior arrests and is now being held on a $1.4 million bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Body cam footage shows "accidental" officer shooting of New Orleans homicide suspect
RAW: Body cam footage shows "accidental" officer shooting of New Orleans homicide suspect
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
NOPD release body cam footage of their arrest of two murder suspects two weeks ago
NOPD release body cam footage of their arrest of two murder suspects two weeks ago
Slidell Police make the largest Fentanyl bust in St. Tammany Parish
Slidell Police make the largest Fentanyl bust in St. Tammany Parish