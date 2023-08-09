Family holding vigil for child killed in Lafayette officer-involved shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - A candlelight vigil is being held for a 19-month-old child who was killed in a shooting involving three officers in Lafayette.

The vigil will be held today, August 9, at 7 p.m. at Pa Davis Park in Lafayette. The family asks that balloons used in the ceremony be yellow and white in color, as well as biodegradable.

Family members say Kaci Giselle Cyprian was one of two children, the other her brother Kaisyn Amir Cyprian, who was struck by gunfire when Lafayette Police responded to a “fight in progress” call in the 100 block of S. General Marshall Street on August 5. Kaci would later succumb to her wounds at a local hospital.

The children’s mother Jowanna Christina expressed her grief in a Facebook post.

“Kaci will never get to experience a first day of school, a first boyfriend, elementary, middle, or high school activities. I won’t get to walk my daughter down the aisle in her wedding dress,” she said.

Christina said Kaisyn underwent surgery for his wounds on Monday.

Jowanna with her son Kaisyn. (Jowanna Christina)

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family.

In total, an unidentified woman, Kaci and Kaisyn, two LPD officers, and the suspect were struck by gunfire.

