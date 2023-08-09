Hurricane Dora helps fan Hawaiian wildfires

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of families have been displaced by out-of-control wildfires in Hawaii. They’re being fanned by winds created from features that may not be obvious.

While it’s been quiet in the Tropical Atlantic, the Pacific has been very busy lately. Hurricane Dora organized off the coast of Mexico at the end of July. It now sits as a major hurricane nearly 800 miles southwest of Hawaii.

Dora is a strong area of low pressure that is competing with an area of high pressure to the north of Hawaii. The significant pressure difference between the two has created very strong easterly winds. Hawaii is right in the middle of these two features receiving those winds. Combined with dry conditions and the local drought, fires have sparked and are rapidly spreading.

Winds fuel Hawaiian wildfires. (WVUE Fox 8)

But the terrain of the area is also aiding in the spread of the fire. Winds traveling up the mountains are called upsloping winds. As they become downslope winds, they increase in speed which spreads the fire rapidly and makes firefighting incredibly difficult. Sustained wind speeds have been over 30 MPH with gusts to 45 MPH.

Downslope winds cause stronger winds. (WVUE Fox 8)

The entire chain of Hawiian islands has been under Red Flag Warnings due to the persistent winds for several days. Those winds will continue until both Dora and the high pressure both push west of Hawaii.

Six people have been confirmed killed in the raging wildfires that have decimated entire Maui communities.

