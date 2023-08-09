Jefferson Parish hosts coyote informational meeting as sightings increase

GRETNA (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish held the first of two public informational meetings this week to tackle residents’ concerns regarding the increase in coyote sightings that began this summer.

Parish leaders said they had received more reports of coyote sightings, a problem which they attribute, at least in part, to increased land development and food availability.

In neighborhoods and backyards, coyote sightings have sparked some fears in residents.

“We want to learn how to mitigate these issues,” said Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Coexisting with coyotes, rather than trying to say we’re going to eliminate them and not have coyotes as part of our community.”

Sheng told residents they would have to learn to live alongside coyotes and that the parish was not in a position to eliminate them all.

Melissa Collins from Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries said a common tactic used to scare coyotes out of neighborhoods is called “hazing.”

“Make yourself look big, wave your arms, throw things at them, stomp your feet,” Collins said. “Don’t charge them, don’t chase them because they see that as you trying to hurt them and they’re going to defend themselves.”

Collins also discussed what is permitted and what is not, stressing that LWF does not want the coyotes to be trapped and relocated unless specifically permitted.

The parish recommends watching small pets, securing food outside so that predators cannot gain access and keeping your yard tidy and trimmed.

Michelle Brignac, Director of Jefferson Protection and Animal Welfare Services, said animal control officers are responding when there are multiple coyote reports in a specific area but that there is no way to rid them entirely.

“Officers were going out from like 1 to 3 o’clock in the morning to haze in the neighborhoods where they were being sighted, and since then we’ve continued when people have called,” Brignac said.

To learn more about Jefferson Parish’s efforts to mitigate the coyote problem, click here.

