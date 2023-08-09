BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Landry, Hewitt officially join crowded field for Louisiana governor

By Ashlyn Brothers and Wesley Muller
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Louisiana Illuminator) - The governor’s race is off with a packed pool of candidates who have officially thrown their names in the hat.

Two major candidates, including the Republican front-runner, are now officially in the mix.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt and Attorney General Jeff Landry officially entered the race for Louisiana governor Wednesday, joining a crowded Republican field for the Oct. 14 primary election.

Landry, a St. Martinville native, is the current Republican front-runner, and many polls expect him to win the seat over Democratic opponent and former state transportation secretary Shawn Wilson, who qualified Tuesday.

So far, a total of 12 candidates have qualified for the race. Democrats include Wilson and Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr. In addition to Hewitt and Landry, Republicans include state Treasurer John Schroder, Alexander “Xan” John, Xavier Ellis, and Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel. Independent candidates include Hunter Lundy, Benjamin Barnes, Frank Scurlock, and Jeffrey Istre.

“Louisianans understand what is at stake. They sense it. And many of them have said that enough is enough. They want somebody to be honest with them. They want somebody to talk about their issues. They don’t want to get caught up in partisan issues. They want to talk about the things that are affecting our families,” Landry said.

Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for...
Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks to reporters before qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for the governor’s race Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge.((Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator))

Landry made known he’s the son of an educator, as well as a business owner, and former economic development director.

“There’s no one more qualified to help our businesses and industries grow, prosper and understand what it takes to make Louisiana economically competitive not only in the south but in the country,” said Landry.

He also mentioned his extensive knowledge of crime.

“We have three cities in a state of 4 and a half million people which is half the size of the Dallas Fort Worth area that are in the top 10 most dangerous cities in the country,” said Landry. “[...] Crime knows no party, knows no race, knows no economic or socioeconomic class. And education is the same way. And job opportunities are the same way as well. When we build a bigger better middle class in Louisiana, we will be a better, better state. And there is absolutely no one more qualified in this race,” Landry said.

He wants Louisiana to be a place people want to stay to raise a family and a place they’re proud to show off.

“I don’t consider myself in the front. I consider myself as the person who is willing to go out there and to tackle some of the major issues,” Landry said.

Hewitt, a Republican who lives in Slidell, believes the state Republican party’s endorsement of Landry was premature given that there is an open field.

“What Jeff has done is proven that he’s the best politician right now in the race. Right? He’s gathered up the donors and the political insiders as politicians tend to do,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt said she’s taking her race to the everyday voters who want to see change in the state. She is currently polling around 4%.

“The only way you do that is by electing someone different. Someone maybe like an engineer that’s a real problem solver and not the same ole kind of politicians,” Hewitt said.

She criticized Landry over his role in coastal lawsuits against oil and gas companies.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Sidell, speaks to reporters after she qualified Wednesday, Aug. 9,...
State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Sidell, speaks to reporters after she qualified Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for the governor’s race Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge.((Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator))

“We will hold companies accountable that have violated their coastal permits, yes, and we’re going to protect and restore the coast. There are remedies already in state law that allow you to do that,” said Hewitt. “The answer is not just to sue everybody. That is why Louisiana has such a bad reputation of being a litigious state. You don’t just sue first and ask questions later. You do the work, and that’s what I’m going to do my first day in office.”

Hewitt called herself a collaborator by nature.

“A governor that, oh, by the way, that’s going to work better with the legislature than any governor you’ve ever seen, right, because I come from the legislature,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt hopes for job growth to drive revenue up so income tax rates can come down.

“We will give such confidence to the business community that Louisiana is open for business, that businesses are going to want to work here in Louisiana, and we’re going to tackle some of these things that are holding us back,” Hewitt said.

State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville and business lobbyist Stephen Waguespack, both Republicans, are expected to qualify on Thursday.

Political hopefuls have until 4:30 p.m. Thursday to come to the Secretary of State’s offices at the State Archives building to file paperwork to make their candidacy official ahead of the Oct. 14 primary and Nov. 18 general elections, when Louisiana residents will vote for the next governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer and other statewide offices.

Wesley Muller, the Louisiana Illuminator, contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Body cam footage shows "accidental" officer shooting of New Orleans homicide suspect
RAW: Body cam footage shows "accidental" officer shooting of New Orleans homicide suspect
NOPD release body cam footage of their arrest of two murder suspects two weeks ago
Body cam video shows ‘accidental’ officer shooting of New Orleands homicide suspect
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Taysom Hill catches a pass at Saints practice. (WVUE)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #12