LSU is loaded at RB, how does coach Kelly manage the stable full

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re 25 days from the season opener against Florida State.

Head coach Brian Kelly is emphasizing the need for better conditioning since the Tigers and Seminoles will meet in what’s expected to be hot and steamy south Florida outdoors.

It’s only been one day since the big team fight at LSU practice, but as far as coach Kelly is concerned, it’s ancient history.

“They’re 18 to 20 year olds and so this morning they’re were so many teaching moments down here in this hallway, in this locker room and I forgot about yesterday,” said coach Kelly. “You know they’ll be moments like that similarly in a couple of days that I’ll have to deal with that maybe you won’t see. Every day in my life is a teaching experience.”

Running backs, running backs, running backs. LSU has so many, so how will this work?

“Look we got one football that hasn’t changed so we’ll figure it out as it goes but my guess is that it always comes back to the guys with the most experience and that kind of rising to the top and taking it over,” coach Kelly said.

And perhaps no LSU Tiger has had a journey quite like LSU running back Tre Bradford, since 2020 Bradford has been a member of the LSU program twice and left twice. There was a brief stay with the Oklahoma Sooners mixed in there and now Bradford is a member of the purple & gold for a third time.

“I mean he had to get back into school on his own we didn’t help him,” coach Kelly said. “We’re open to second chances here, but this one is on you, you have got to prove yourself. You got to prove yourself to the university. We’re not going to make any calls, we’re not writing any letters. Our strength coach sign off on you that you have done everything to warrant an opportunity then we’ll invite you to camp and both of those things happened. So he earned a second chance.”

