Man struck, killed by vehicle in New Orleans East, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal accident at Bundy Rd and Chef Menteur Hwy.

A male was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene around 8:43 p.m. Authorities advise avoiding the area.

No further information is available at this time.

