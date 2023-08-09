Man struck, killed by vehicle in New Orleans East, police say
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal accident at Bundy Rd and Chef Menteur Hwy.
A male was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene around 8:43 p.m. Authorities advise avoiding the area.
No further information is available at this time.
