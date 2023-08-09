Man struck, killed by vehicle in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal accident at Bundy Rd and Chef Menteur Hwy.

A male was struck by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene around 8:43 p.m. Authorities advise avoiding the area.

No further information is available at this time.

