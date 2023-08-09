Mayor says David Franklin will rejoin finalists in NOPD chief search

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday confirmed that one candidate who previously withdrew his name will rejoin three other finalists in the search for the city’s new police chief.

Cantrell says David Franklin was one of her top picks for the job but we withdrew his name before the finalists were announced.

Franklin has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, most recently a 13-month stay as Director and Chief of Staff for the Albuquerque Police Department. In that role in New Mexico’s largest city, Franklin was to “oversee special projects, building and planning, fiscal, human resources and staffing, as well as working closely with City Council,” according to an APD spokesperson.

Franklin was said to be from Dallas and previously served as a uniformed trooper, lieutenant, and captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He will rejoin former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, former Henderson (Nev.) Chief Thedrick Andres, and Interim NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork for interviews with the mayor before she makes her selection.

The three finalists for the NOPD Superintendent job are Michelle Woodfork, Thedrick Andres, and Anne Kirkpatrick, a source confirmed to Fox 8. (WVUE)

Cantrell says she is still working to set up Franklin’s interview.

Read more: Cantrell hopes to woo fourth NOPD chief candidate back into race

The renewed candidacy of Franklin could be an indication of concern about the three declared finalists, and of their chances of being confirmed by the City Council, as required under a new provision of the city’s home charter.

Andres retired in February as chief in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas, following votes of no confidence against him by unions representing both rank-and-file officers and ranking supervisors in that Nevada department.

Kirkpatrick was fired after three years as police chief in Oakland amid accusations that she made false statements about a police raid during her first year in office. She countered by filing a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the city, claiming she was terminated in retaliation for not reimbursing an Oakland police commission member for towing fees.

Woodfork has not had a messy departure, having spent her entire 31-year career in the NOPD. She was Cantrell’s handpicked selection to lead the department on an interim basis since the retirement of Shaun Ferguson last December. But an external panel of civic, business and political leaders involved in the chief search concluded after interviewing her that she has “potential” but lacks sufficient experience to lead the department on a permanent basis and could benefit from “mentoring.”

See also: Woodfork’s experience questioned as NOPD chief finalists confirmed to City Council by search team

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.