New 100° streak likely to round out the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the area failed to reach 100° on Tuesday bringing an end to the record breaking heat streaks we had ongoing.

Unfortunately, we may be starting a new 100° streak very soon. In fact, it could start as early as today as the heat wave just rolls on. Abundant sunshine and record heat levels will be felt through the remainder of the work week on into the upcoming weekend. I’d expect to see Excessive Heat Warnings remaining up through that time period.

Highs this afternoon may once again struggle to hit 100° but going forward, I see no reason to believe we won’t hit 100° Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances are back to 20% or less with very few seeing storms the next few days.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.