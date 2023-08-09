BBB Accredited Business
New 100° streak likely to round out the week

Highs failed to reach 100 Tuesday ending the streak of 100° days at three
Record heat the next 3 days
Record heat the next 3 days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most of the area failed to reach 100° on Tuesday bringing an end to the record breaking heat streaks we had ongoing.

Unfortunately, we may be starting a new 100° streak very soon. In fact, it could start as early as today as the heat wave just rolls on. Abundant sunshine and record heat levels will be felt through the remainder of the work week on into the upcoming weekend. I’d expect to see Excessive Heat Warnings remaining up through that time period.

Highs this afternoon may once again struggle to hit 100° but going forward, I see no reason to believe we won’t hit 100° Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances are back to 20% or less with very few seeing storms the next few days.

All is quiet in the tropics.

