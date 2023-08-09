Nicondra: Another hot streak to end the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While we managed to get just a few showers to perk up on Tuesday afternoon to help manage the heat, it was only a very lucky few areas that got in on the rain. Today will have a similar set up with only a bit of shower activity at about 20% coverage with most areas once again reaching very near triple digits. The feels like temperatures will continue to be 100 plus through the afternoon. Rain coverage backs off again as high pressure will actually build back stronger across the area pushing for 100 degree actual temperatures again into the weekend.

