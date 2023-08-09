Qualifying begins: New contenders emerge for governor’s race

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For nearly eight years, John Bel Edwards has been the dominant political figure in Louisiana, but all that is about to change.

“I think I have a trained up to improve Louisiana and god allowed me to get in this race 18 months ago,” said Independent candidate Hunter Lundy of Lake Charles.

Seven candidates qualified for governor as qualifying opened in Baton Rouge Tuesday, with many saying they have what it takes to turn Louisiana around.

“The system of backroom deals must stop,” said Republican candidate John Schroder.

“I work with all sides, and all parties my work has improve the lives of people and businesses in our great state,” said Democratic candidate Shawn Wilson, who also qualified today.

Though our political analyst says the odds of a Democrat winning the governor’s race again are long, he says it is not totally out of the question.

“His best shot at winning is if all the Republicans like each other up and damages each other, going into the primary,” said Dillard political analyst Dr Robert Collins. He says largely unrestricted money from political action committees outside Louisiana will play a large part in an election, where tens of millions will be spent on campaign ads, and billboards.

“There are issues that affect them, regulatory oil and gas issues,” said Collins.

Attorney General Jeff Landry and State Senator Sharon Hewitt are expected to qualify Wednesday. Stephen Waguespack is also expected to qualify.

Dr. Collins says the winning candidate will likely spend close to 10 million dollars to get their message out, and he says the race is just beginning.

Qualifying continues through Thursday afternoon. Candidates also lined up for several big council and parish president races in Jefferson, St Bernard, and St Tammany.

