Saints weighing options for 2024 training camp location

Saints have conducted training camp at their Metairie facility for seven straight years.
Saints have conducted training camp at their Metairie facility for seven straight years.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have conducted training camp on Airline Drive for seven straight years, but next summer it could be somewhere else.

“I don’t think the heat is really the big factor. We’ve got an indoor facility we can workout in. I think there’s the potential for us to do some renovations on the facility. Nothing has been determined. Nothing is set in stone, but yeah it’s something we might consider,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

If the Saints decide to hold training camp away from their Metairie facility, Coach Allen laid down the law on where they’re not going.

“Not Millsaps. Yeah, that’s a long ways away. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. There’s a lot of stuff that has to happen between now and then,” said Allen.

The last time the Saints conducted training camp outside the state, 2014-2016 they were at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

