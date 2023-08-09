Struggling to afford your car insurance premium? Try boosting your credit score

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drivers already dealing with high insurance premiums should keep an eye on their credit score if they are looking to lower their rate.

A few extra points on your FICO score could save you hundreds down the line.

State Farm policy holders were hit with a rate hike last week, and a new report from the Consumer Federation of America shows insurers in almost all states will charge you more for having a bad credit score.

“My car insurance has gone up. Of course, I’ve committed no accidents, no traffic violations, but my premium still did go up,” said Patrick Brown.

He was filling up in metairie when he told Fox 8 he doesn’t agree with using a credit score as a marker of a good driver.

“I don’t think that’s fair. I’m just not comfortable with that.”

RELATED STORY: State Farm gets green light to raise LA auto insurance rates, causing concerns

The report also compares Louisiana drivers with a DWI and excellent credit to Louisiana drivers with a clean record but with poor credit.

The driver with the DWI will pay $905 dollars than the driver with a clean record.

The Consumer Federation of America’s report also found that 66% of Americans are unaware that credit information is calculated in their rate.

Dan Burghardt is an independent insurance agent covering southeast Louisiana.

“So the rules have changed. A DWI won’t get you canceled. You’ll just get a higher rate,” said Burghardt. “With credit, they’re able to adjust and not look at just your driving record and your age and the vehicle. Credit kind of allows it to fluctuate.”

He says gone are the days when your insurance policy was dependent on one offense.

A lot goes into calculating an insurance premium. Credit scores are compared to your age, your vehicle make, and model.

But the largest factors are typically driving history and where you live.

“You’re driving characteristics have now become a bigger part of your rate,” said Burghardt.

There are relief options.

Many insurers have driving habit trackers that monitor your speed, milage, and defensive driving habits.

It could help you save a few bucks compared to other drivers in a similar situation.

And sometimes, all you have to do is ask your agent for a little help on your bill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.