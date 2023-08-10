BBB Accredited Business
18-year-old arrested in graduation block party mass shooting in Thibodaux

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a graduation block party mass shooting in Thibodaux.

The shooting happened on May 21 around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Hyland Drive in Thibodaux. Officials say seven people sustained gunshot wounds and two others were injured in the ensuing chaos.

Deputies believe Keshon Taylor was one of at least two gunmen involved in the shooting. Investigators say Taylor is tied to injuring six of the seven victims, based on evidence collected.

Taylor appeared in court on Aug. 8 on an unrelated matter and was taken into custody on an active warrant for the shooting. He has been booked with six counts of attempted second-degree murder. His bail was set at $500,000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

PREVIOUS STORY: 9 injured in Thibodaux graduation block party mass shooting, sheriff says

Officials say five women and two men, all between the ages of 17 and 25, were shot. Two additional female victims, between the ages of 21 and 25, sustained injuries when the large crowd began to disperse as people ran for cover.

There were no fatalities.

Deputies say that the block party turned into violence and panic when gunfire rang out. Neighbors say the block party is a graduation party the community hosts every year.

