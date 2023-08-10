Another 100° streak likely starts today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave is about to spike again as for two days in a row we’ve avoided the triple digits for highs but unfortunately, a new 100° streak is likely to begin very soon.

For your Thursday, more sun and a generic westerly component to the wind will send highs back to near 100°. This is likely to start a new 100 degree streak as we just experienced three days in a row last weekend of 100° weather. That was a new record. Currently, the forecast calls for four days in a row into this weekend so we may beat the old streak just a week later. Remember, protect yourself from the high heat index values which will range from 110 to 115 for most of the day.

Little change is expected through the weekend as the high heat values will remain the main weather story. I do see some small chances here and there for a storm or two but the better rain threat likely holds off until the new work week. Right now, rain chances bump up to 30-40% which would be a wonderful trend if it turns out to be true.

All is quiet in the tropics.

