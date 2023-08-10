Bruce: The relentless heat will continue through the upcoming weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The record heat shows no sign of giving up. Over the last 7 days Louis Armstrong International Airport broke or tied a record high each day for the last 7 and it looks to continue. An ongoing heat streak will pick up again heading into the weekend with several days likely making it to near the 100 degree mark again.

Bruce: As we wrap up the week into the weekend, the upper dome of high pressure and heat dome will hold in. This in turn will give us temps at or near triple digits through the weekend. Rain chances remain low at 20%. Same story different day. pic.twitter.com/dnnKDBg2H4 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 10, 2023

High pressure will stay in control and even grow stronger over the next couple of days. Along with the record heat, rain chances are less than 20%. The best hope of seeing this pattern break is for the high to shift west allowing the northeast flow with some storms to push back across the area, but it’s unlikely we see much of an effect from this until at least the middle of next week.

The tropics remain quiet over the next week.

