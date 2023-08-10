BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to “All-American Road Show” tour in October

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WVUE) - Eight-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton, currently on his “All-American Road Show” tour, is adding a stop in Louisiana this October.

With opening act support from Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane, Stapleton will headline at the Cajundome in Lafayette on Sat. Oct. 14.

Presales for Citi cardholders begin on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and there will be additional presales throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

Stapleton is touring to promote an upcoming album, “Higher, due on Nov. 10. The first single of the new album, “White Horse”, is out now. It was written by Stapleton and Dan Wilson and produced by his wife Morgane Stapleton and Nashville veteran Dave Cobb. The song was recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, and it debuted with 135 adds -- the biggest add day of 2023 and the biggest of the last 12 months at country radio.

In the past year, Stapleton was named Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards—resulting in a prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award—and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards—his sixth time earning the award, setting the record for most wins ever in the category.

Supporting act Charley Crockett, a Texas native, joined the All-American Road Show fresh off a headlining tour in Europe supporting his latest record, “The Man From Waco.” Crockett has a retro sound that sounds like everything between Hank Williams and Bill Withers, and he started his music career several years ago busking on Royal Street when he lived in New Orleans.

Charley Crockett
Charley Crockett(Charley Crockett / Brooks Burris)

Nikkie Lane calls Dallas her home base and has been touring and recording for the last 13 years. The 39-year-old singer-songer has bounced around from South Carolina, Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville while releasing records for Iamsound and New West Records. Drawing comparisons to Neko Case, some critics are referring to her as the new First Lady of Outlaw Country.

Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane(Nikki Lane)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
READY FOR IT?: Swifties prepare for New Orleans ticket sale release on Thursday
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3
St. Katherine Drexel Prep
St. Katherine Drexel Prep delays school start date due to A/C repairs
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot