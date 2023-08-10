BBB Accredited Business
Council votes to end Mayor Cantrell’s use of Pontalba apartment

By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Aug. 10) voted to relinquish Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s use of the Upper Pontalba Apartment and give the unit back to the French Market Corporation.

The ordinance puts the apartment back on the market, which the Inspector General said could generate nearly $36,000 a year for the city in rent.

The mayor’s use of the apartment has been at the center of a series of Fox 8 investigations. Most recently, video from an FMC-operated camera outside the front door of the apartment showed Mayor Cantrell and other guests spending several nights at the apartment during the Essence Fest weekend, despite a city ordinance prohibiting such.

Some council members say Cantrell clearly violated the newly-passed ordinance which outlines how she and future mayors are allowed to use the city-owned apartment.

Council President J.P. Morrell says he believes this is the best move for the city.

“What today is about is putting a unit back on the market to generate revenue to pay for things and programs and assets that we care about,” he said.

The council amended the ordinance to allow the public to be placed on a waiting list to become a tenant at the Pontalba apartment on a first-come, first-serve basis regardless of who they are. Morrell says the list already includes over 300 names.

