Drew Brees facing off against tennis legend John McEnroe at NOLA Pickleball Festival

Brees will pick up the ball again this weekend. That is, the pickleball.
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback and NBC Sports commentator Drew Brees arrives before an...
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback and NBC Sports commentator Drew Brees arrives before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Devin Cruice
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOLA Pickleball Festival kicked off Thurs., Aug. 10 with professional players from across the globe in town for tournament play.

The matches will take place in the New Orleans Convention Center and will raise money for the Brees Dream Foundation and other charities across the Gulf Coast.

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’s in it to win it. He’ll face off against tennis legend John McEnroe.

“I’ll say this about Mac. He’s a fiery competitor, but he’s met his match,” Brees said.

McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam Champion and International Tennis Hall of Famer.

Brees also said regardless of who wins, it’s going to be a fun match meant to raise money for the New Orleans Community.

The tournaments will go all weekend, with Brees and McEnroe facing off Saturday at 10 a.m. in Hall B of the Convention Center.

See also: NOLA Pickleball Fest, Red Dress Run, Dirty Linen Night among things to do this weekend Aug. 11 - 13

The festival will run every day through Sunday.

For more information visit nolapicklefest.com.

