International Space Station flyby shows clear view of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are only a select few around the world who get the thrill of seeing first-hand the globe’s beautiful terrain from a few hundred miles above the surface. FOX 8 was lucky enough to obtain one of those rare sights from above.

The International Space Station (ISS) flew over the New Orleans metro around 9:30 am on Thursday, August 10th. It flew by at around 17,000 mph at around 250 miles above the surface. The line of sight the ISS had was almost 100 miles wide and it started in the southwest, then tracked northeast to the north shore into Mississippi and Alabama.

The direct path of the ISS went right over Houma, Lockport, Kenner, Metairie, Lake Pontchartrain, and just west of Slidell.

International Space Station flyover path. (WVUE Fox 8)

According to NASA, the ISS orbits the earth 16 times in 24 hours which means they get to experience 16 sunrises and sunsets.

The next time it will fly over southern Louisiana will be on Saturday, August 19th at 5:30 am. It’ll start 15 degrees above the SSW horizon with a max height of 39 degrees. It’ll then end 10 degrees above ENE. You’ll be able to see the ISS for about 6 minutes.

The next ISS flyover will happen very soon. (WVUE Fox 8)

