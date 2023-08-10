Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy involved shooting

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an incident in which a deputy fired their weapon at a suspect early Thursday (Aug. 10) morning in Metairie.

A deputy was also injured during this incident.

Around 12:30 am, deputies say responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Clearview Parkway and West Napoleon Ave. Upon arrival, deputies say they checked the area but did not locate the vehicle. They say they continued their search and located the vehicle at a gas station at the intersection of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard.

Authorities say that responding deputies attempted to conduct a stop of the vehicle at the eastbound traffic control light. While they were instructing the adult male suspect to exit the vehicle, he backed into one of the marked police units. The suspect then proceeded in a forward direction, hitting a deputy that was near the front of his vehicle. While positioned on the hood of the suspect vehicle, the deputy fired his service weapon into the front windshield. The suspect was hit multiple times. The suspect then crashed into another marked police unit before fleeing a short distance. The suspect came to a stop at the westbound intersection on Veterans Blvd.

The suspect and the deputy were both transported to an area hospital for treatment. The deputy received injuries to his lower extremities. Both the suspect and the deputy are listed in stable condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.