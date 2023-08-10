BBB Accredited Business
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm

Alan Dickar discusses the wildfires on Lahaina, Hawaii. (Source: CNN/ALAN DICKAR/TMX)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Officials in Hawaii say 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have decimated entire towns, including historic Lahaina.

The heartbreaking news, confirming the worst fears of many residents and officials, makes the wildfires among the deadliest disasters in Hawaii history, according to Hawaii News Now.

The horrific death toll — up from six earlier in the day — was confirmed by Maui County officials just before 10 p.m. Wednesday and came as firefighters continue to battle flames and search for survivors.

A county spokesperson said all of those who died were in Lahaina.

Earlier in the day, authorities announced Civil Air Patrol flyovers found at least 271 structures in the community were damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint Hansen of Maui Real Estate Radio/CNN)

Meanwhile, at least three large fires on Maui — including the blaze in Lahaina — are still active and out of control, which means a full picture of the devastation hasn’t yet come into view. Lahaina appears to be the hardest hit area and access to the area is still being blocked off.

In addition to the fatalities, officials say dozens more are injured, some critically.

Thousands are displaced, with hundreds flocking to emergency shelters and many more sleeping in their cars, including at a Walmart that opened its bathrooms to evacuees.

Given the scale of the disaster, Maui County’s emergency response and Hawaii National Guard and federal resources are offering new aid. On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden offered his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones and offered federal support.

Hawaii has asked Biden for a presidential disaster declaration.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

