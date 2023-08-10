Man shot by homeowner after breaking into mobile home in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Deputies have arrested a man after they say he broke into a mobile home and was shot by the homeowner.

The suspect, Samuel Reynaldo Maldonado-Leal, 22, was arrested in the early morning hours of Wed., Aug. 9 at the La Casa Mobile Home Park in Hammond.

Moldonado is accused of forcing his way through a window of the mobile home, assaulting someone inside, and threatening to kill the victim and their family.

During the altercation, deputies say the homeowner shot Maldonado in the leg.

At some point during the altercation, authorities say the suspect removed all of his clothing and fled the home. He then broke a car window nearby and attempted to barricade himself in the vehicle.

Deputies removed him from the vehicle and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Moldonado was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for home invasion, second-degree battery, vehicle burglary, and resisting arrest.

During an interview, Maldonado reportedly admitted to taking drugs before breaking in.

The homeowner and guests were not injured.

