Mandeville High alum graduates from elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

By Parker Boyd
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jake Tirado, an 18-year-old Mandeville High School alum, completed an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation training program at Delaware State University in Dover.

Tirado received his FAA private pilot’s License and five college credits. The program took place from June 12-Aug. 3.

“Aviation is something that always had interested me and I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Tirado said.

Tirado visited the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans on Thursday (Aug. 10) to meet pilots and watch F-5 fighter jets take off.

“It was crazy,” he said. “I flew Piper Warriors, and getting to see F-5s take off was just wild.”

Tirado picked up five college credits during the program. He also earned a little over 45 flying hours. He got to spend time in a F-5 fighter jet while at the Joint Reserve Base.

Cmdr. Mitch Newton said he was impressed by the skills Tirado developed during the summer program.

“He went through this program, has built the basic building blocks upon which he can pursue a career in aviation in much higher-performance airplanes, if he decides to do that,” Newton said.

Tirado was just one of 28 high-performing 11th- and 12th-graders from throughout the United States and its territories selected for the elite program.

Cmdr. Newton said Tirado’s achievements demonstrate that there is no limit when it comes to chasing your dreams.

“To have Jake successfully complete the program, the message to gain from that is that other individuals that are interested in pursuing a career in the military and interested in aviation know that these opportunities exist for them,” he said.

Tirado said he’ll keep those dreams alive as gets ready to attend Duke University in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

