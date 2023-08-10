Metairie shooting marks 9th JPSO-involved shooting in 2023

METAIRIE (WVUE) - Most of the crime scene tap was cleaned up at Clearview and Veterans, the sight of an early morning shooting involving Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies and a suspected car thief.

Several shots rang out after a male suspect drove and hit a deputy and ran into two deputy’s cars. Nearby neighbor Nicholas Laney said it was traumatizing.

“Yeah, I was ducking down, making sure I don’t get hit,” Laney said. “I heard boom and it’s a car wreaking into another car. And then I heard two gunshots and after that, I heard another wreck and heard three more gunshots,” he said.

So far this year, there have been nine shootings involving Jefferson Parish deputies.

“I don’t like at it as a large number considering the crime that goes on every day,” Dillard University Criminologist Ashraf Esmail, Ph.D. said.

Esmail says the number of shootings might not be too alarming, with five involving an armed suspect and four ending with a dead suspect.

“Should we be firing as much? I don’t know. Should one bullet be enough? I don’t know. When you are in danger as an officer, your self-defense is what any human’s would be,” he said. “If they feel they are in a situation where somebody is running away, there is a weapon coming out, obviously you’re trying to avoid killing but guns are designed to kill. Even one bullet could be fatal.”

Esmail says it might have been difficult for deputies to use other ways to control the situation and prevent a shooting.

“Most of these scenarios that you’ve seen this year, they were not in a situation where you could have used a Taser,” he said.

While we wait for more information about what led up to Thursday morning’s shooting, neighbors say they are traumatized.

“I just hope nothing like that happens around here. I just hope for peace in the neighborhood and for everyone to be okay,” Laney said.

