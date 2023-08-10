BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother forgives person who killed her 20-year-old son on his birthday

Kyle Jackson was shot Sunday morning as he was walking to his car after a fight reportedly broke out between a few women. (WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The mother of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed on his birthday has already found forgiveness for the person accused of the shooting.

Kyle Jackson was shot Sunday morning as he was walking to his car after a fight reportedly broke out between a few women.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Jackson was well known in his community as a star basketball player at his alma mater.

He went on to play basketball at Penn State Shenango but moved back home to attend Cleveland State where he was hired as a student assistant for the men’s basketball program.

His mother, Kendra Holloway, said to the person who shot him, “I forgive you.”

“I’m grateful for the time I had him,” she said. “I’m grateful that I was his mom.”

Holloway said she expressed concern to her son before he went out over the weekend, but Jackson said he would leave if they spotted trouble.

Holloway, a school principal, doesn’t believe her son was a target because he never had a gun and he’s never been in trouble with the law.

“He had the purest heart ever, he meant nobody any harm. He was such a good person. He didn’t like confrontation,” she said.

Jackson’s goal, according to his mother, was to work as a college basketball coach one day.

Holloway choked up realizing it’s no longer her son’s dreams, but possibly his legacy that will have an impact on others, encouraging them to live right and put the guns down.

As she prepares to bury her son, Holloway wishes she could hug him one more time.

According to Jackson’s family, no arrests have been made at this time. East Cleveland police could not be reached for comment on the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall by Target for 2.2 million...
Target recalls 2.2 million glass jar candles over burn and laceration risks
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3
There's a new coronavirus variant causing more new COVID-19 cases in the country than any other...
New COVID variant is on the rise
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
LIVE: Biden in Utah to mark anniversary of PACT Act expanding veterans benefits