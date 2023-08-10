Nicondra: More record heat likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louis Armstrong International Airport broke or tied a record high each day for the last 7 and it looks to continue. An ongoing heat streak will pick up again heading into the weekend with several days likely making it to near the 100 degree mark again. High pressure will stay in control and even grow stronger over the next couple of days. The best hope of seeing this pattern break is for the high to shift west allowing the northeast flow with some storms to push back across the area, but it’s unlikely we see much of an effect from this until at least the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.