NOAA increases the number of storms for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

The season originally started off as looking normal but that has changed
NOAA released its second forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season this week, increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected.
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOAA forecasters have updated their outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Their forecast in May called for a near-normal hurricane season. The latest forecast is calling for a busy next several months.

In a typical El Nino year, the hurricane season is below normal due to the dominate circulation features and the increased wind shear. But forecasters now believe the warmer than normal sea surface temperatures will overshadow any El Nino affects. NOAA is now forecasting 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph and greater), 6 to 11 hurricanes (winds of 74 mph and greater). Of the 6 to11 hurricanes, 2 to 5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph and greater).

2023 hurricane season outlook August update.
2023 hurricane season outlook August update.(WVUE Fox 8)

This is the second outlook from NOAA. The initial forecast was released in May when the outlook was for a near-normal season. The latest update comes as forecasters get a closer look at the atmospheric parameters that will be driving the season. It is now believed that El Nino may not be strong enough to overcome the warmer than normal sea surface temperature. That was a question looming over forecasters at the beginning of the season.

NOAA hurricane forecasts compared.
NOAA hurricane forecasts compared.(WVUE Fox 8)

In May, the chances for an above normal hurricane season were at 40%. With the persistent warmer than normal sea surface temperatures, that probability has now been risen to 60%.

NOAA hurricane season forecast probability outlook.
NOAA hurricane season forecast probability outlook.(WVUE Fox 8)

