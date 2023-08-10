BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #1 Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara will serve a three-game suspension for his Las Vegas fight. ( (AP Photo/Gerald...
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The time has come to rank the top player on the Saints roster. Coming in at No. 1 is the man who wears 41, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara enters his seventh season in New Orleans, but his last two have been taxing.

Kamara has had to carry the load as RB1, and compiled just under 500 carries in that time frame, with career lows in receptions. Still he battled and was productive.

This season the Saints have added to the running back room, and have a new starting quarterback. Thus, the desire is for Kamara to be less of a physical style back, and return more to the dual-threat, all-purpose back that he was for the first few years of his career.

We’ve seen flashes of that at minicamp and training camp, but his three-game suspension will have an impact on the offense.

