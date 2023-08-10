BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case
Source: CNN/ALAN DICKAR/TMX/MARJORIE ST. CLAIR/FACEBOOK/GOVERNOR JOSH GREEN/JEFF MELICHAR/CLINT...
Deadly wildfires whip across Hawaii
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
A yearlong slowdown in US inflation may have stalled in July