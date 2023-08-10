BBB Accredited Business
‘She was like sunshine’: Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say

A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital before she died at the beginning of the month. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Grace White
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) – The family of a 16-year-old cheerleader who suffered a cardiac arrest while at cheer camp is in mourning after the teen died from her condition.

Callie Marie Mitchell’s parents, Scott and Michelle Donahue, said their daughter always wanted to be a friend to everyone.

Michelle Donahue said Mitchell left for camp at the beginning of the week in late July. She was later called by the cheer coach from the camp the group was attending at Texas A&M.

“She said, ‘Hey, does Callie have a problem waking up in the morning?’ and I said, ‘No, never,’” Michelle Donahue said.

Mitchell’s parents quickly traveled to the location where they learned that the same coach had performed CPR on Mitchell before the teen was airlifted to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Mitchell then died on Aug. 1.

“She was like sunshine,” Michelle Donahue said.

Scott Donahue said the cardiac arrest was most likely caused by long QT syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the electrical system that controls your heart.

Mitchell’s parents said they have been inspired by her faith, and the 16-year-old had even taken a stand for what she believed in with an Instagram post which read “His plan over mine.”

“More than anything she would want them to have faith in God and know that they are redeemed,” Michelle Donahue said.

