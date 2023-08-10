St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory School delays start date due to extreme heat and A/C repair delays

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the intense summer heat gripping the city, St. Katharine Drexel Preparatory School announced an unexpected alteration to its academic calendar Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 9).

The previously scheduled start date of Aug. 10 has now been moved to Aug. 17.

The SKDP Board of Directors conveyed that the decision became necessary, though not taken lightly, due to unforeseen delays in procuring parts for repairing the school’s A/C system.

This delay has subsequently hindered the effective cooling of critical areas within the establishment.

Board President Ms. Melody M. Robinson expressed the board’s collective concerns, stating, “The safety of our students, faculty, and staff in these extreme heat conditions is our utmost concern.” She added, “SKDP is committed to acting swiftly to rectify these issues, ensuring our students return to an ambiance conducive to focused learning.”

