St. Katherine Drexel Prep delays school start date due to A/C repairs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s summer has been met with challenges due to historically high extreme heat temperatures and that continues as parents navigate getting their children ready for the upcoming school year.

St. Katherine Drexel Prep in Uptown announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) evening that they will delay the start date of the current school due to A/C repairs that need to be made on campus.

The high school was originally scheduled to restart classes Thursday, but soon discovered they had to make a sudden decision as the area is under another extensive heat wave.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff in these extreme heat conditions is our utmost concern,” Board President Melody M. Robinson. “SKDP is working expeditiously to improve these conditions so our students can be in an environment where they can focus on learning.”

Instead of starting classes on Aug. 10, students will now return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 17, one week later.

