BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

St. Katherine Drexel Prep delays school start date due to A/C repairs

St. Katherine Drexel Prep
St. Katherine Drexel Prep(Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s summer has been met with challenges due to historically high extreme heat temperatures and that continues as parents navigate getting their children ready for the upcoming school year.

St. Katherine Drexel Prep in Uptown announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) evening that they will delay the start date of the current school due to A/C repairs that need to be made on campus.

The high school was originally scheduled to restart classes Thursday, but soon discovered they had to make a sudden decision as the area is under another extensive heat wave.

“The safety of our students, faculty, and staff in these extreme heat conditions is our utmost concern,” Board President Melody M. Robinson. “SKDP is working expeditiously to improve these conditions so our students can be in an environment where they can focus on learning.”

Instead of starting classes on Aug. 10, students will now return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 17, one week later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy involved shooting
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigating deputy involved shooting