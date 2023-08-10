BBB Accredited Business
Striking screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios on Friday

Picketers carry signs outsie of Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York. The Hollywood...
Picketers carry signs outsie of Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in New York. The Hollywood writers strike reached the 100-day mark today as the U.S. film and television industries remain paralyzed by dual actors and screenwriters strikes. (AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The guild that represents striking film and television screenwriters says negotiations with major studios and streaming services will resume Friday.

The Writers Guild of America sent a message to its members Thursday saying they expect the studios will respond to their proposals. The two sides met last week to discuss possibly restarting negotiations, but no negotiation dates were immediately set.

“Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies,” The Writers Guild told its members.

The screenwriters have now been on strike for 101 days, surpassing a 2007-2008 work stoppage that ground many Hollywood productions to a halt. This time the writers have been joined on picket lines by Hollywood actors, who are also striking to seek better compensation and protections on the use of artificial intelligence in the industry. It is the first time since 1960 that the two unions have been on strike at the same time.

The strike has delayed numerous film and television productions, forced late-night talk shows into reruns and delayed the Emmy Awards, which will now air in January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

