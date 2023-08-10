Unhoused population endures sweltering heat in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local leaders are warning residents to take precautions across the New Orleans metro area as extreme heat conditions continue.

Populations vulnerable to heat-related illnesses include small children, senior citizens, and people who take chronic medications.

But perhaps no population is more vulnerable to the extreme temperatures currently being felt than unhoused people.

“It’s terrible. I can’t go in the tent until after dark,” said Kenneth, who lives in what he calls “Tent City,” the area underneath the Pontchartrain Expressway near the CBD. “Once the daylight starts coming up, I got to come out of the tent cause it’s like an oven in there.”

Kenneth said his tent is like an oven during the daytime, and shaded spots are often taken.

“You can feel the heat,” he said.

City workers have continued outreach, both in “Tent City” and other areas where large groups of unhoused people have assembled.

“They are incredibly vulnerable,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Department of Health.

Avegno said the city, as of Tuesday, has handed out more than 2,000 water bottles, along with information on current bed availability in shelters.

“This is really something that we’ve never seen before,” Avegno said. “Even though it’s generally hot in New Orleans in the summer, it’s nothing like this.”

Meanwhile, both Acadian Ambulance and New Orleans EMS report an uptick in heat-related calls for service.

New Orleans EMS reports its average monthly calls for heat sickness have jumped from 25 to 100.

“Every summer, we see an increase in calls,” said Chuck Benedict with Acadian Ambulance, New Orleans. “This year it has increased compared to last year.”

Benedict said EMTs and paramedics are trained on how to handle heat sickness calls, and the first step is cooling down the subject with cold packs.

“Preventative is the best key. Not trying to push yourself, hydrating early, even before, if you’re working outdoors, before you start that work,” he said.

