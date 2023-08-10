BBB Accredited Business
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people are dead after a chase involving law enforcement ended in a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish early Thursday, Aug. 10.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit of a vehicle that crossed into Pointe Coupee Parish. The sheriff says that the vehicle then crashed in Fordoche.

Sgt. Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed WBRSO was involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash and three fatalities.

The Town of Fordoche Chief of Police reported the deadly accident happened on Fordoche Road (Hwy. 77) at Smith Acres Lane in Fordoche, La. The road will remain closed until further notice, according to police.

Photos taken at the scene show a car engulfed in flames. There is no word on the identity of the victims.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, and WBRSO are investigating

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
