WATCH: Memorial mass held for Rev. Mark Beard, beloved Amite priest, killed in crash

Amite Rev. Mark Beard killed in car crash Wednesday afternoon.
Amite Rev. Mark Beard killed in car crash Wednesday afternoon.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial mass will be held for Rev. Mark Beard, a beloved Louisiana priest, on Thursday, Aug. 10.

A public visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Baton Rouge from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy with the diocesan clergy present.

Priests and deacons are encouraged to wear their diocesan vestments.

Visitation for parishioners of St. Helena Church will be held at the St. Helena Parish Hall in Amite on Friday, Aug. 11 2023 from 8:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Helena Church for family members and St. Helena Parishioners at 11:00 a.m.

The burial will follow at Amite Memorial Gardens in Amite, Louisiana.

This past weekend was the first Sunday mass in Amite since the passing of Rev. Mark Beard.

Beard died in a car crash last Wednesday, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Beloved priest, Father Mark Beard, dies in car crash near state line

Authorities with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say that the single-car crash happened near the Louisiana-Mississippi border around 1:24 p.m.

Beard was traveling south on Interstate 55 when his vehicle left the roadway and into the median before striking a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn one mile from the state line.

Today was the first Sunday mass in Amite since the passing of Rev. Mark Beard.

Sunday’s service was in memory of Beard.

“Mark gave God his all here on earth. he gave this parish his whole heart. he worked for 12 years with all of you, as his co-workers in Christ, as his beloved family in Christ,” said Rev. Miles Walsh, a retired priest.

View the full homily from the mass here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvq8VNvRMlI

Funeral arrangements for Fr. Mark Beard are as follows: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=680933497411821&set=a.466278562210650

