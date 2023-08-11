22-year-old fatally shot while cleaning gun, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 22-year-old is dead after a gun went off while he and another person were cleaning it, according to police.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:19 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 10 in the 8000 block of Sheephead Street, near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East.

Police say the victim and another unidentified person were cleaning a firearm in a bedroom when the gun accidentally discharged, striking the victim in the chest.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other information, including any possible arrests, was immediately available.

