BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

3 killed, 3 injured in rental house fire in Outer Banks

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and other agencies are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom, WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WWBT/WITN/Gray News) – A teenager and two adults were killed in a fire Friday morning on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Two other people who were in the rental home at the time were flown to the hospital, and another person was treated locally, a spokesperson for the Town of Kill Devil Hills said.

Crews with the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to a home fully engulfed in flames on the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail just before 2:30 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the 75-year-old building to catch fire. Officials said it was required to have smoke detectors but not sprinklers.

The fire department said two other nearby homes were damaged, but no one inside them was hurt.

This was the second major fire to occur within 24 hours in the Outer Banks.

Copyright 2023 WWBT & WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
Amite Rev. Mark Beard killed in car crash Wednesday afternoon.
Funeral mass held for Rev. Mark Beard, beloved Amite priest, killed in crash
This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows Raul Meza Jr.
Child murderer run out of towns in 1990s faces new charges in 2 Texas killings