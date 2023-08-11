After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #14

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Carr-Olave connection grows

Derek Carr to Chris Olave is the connection that keeps on growing. Friday may have been their best effort to date. During the second team session, Carr targeted Olave four times for four receptions. The first came on a short bootleg underneath where Olave ran a drag. Another one came on an out route to the left. The next two were even more impressive. Carr ran another bootleg, while Olave ran what started as an over route but broke back to the opposite sideline. Once Carr made his turn, he fired a dart for a big gain. Carr said after practice that the route initially called for Olave run more of a high angle/corner route, but once he saw Tyrann Mathieu, he flattened it out. That was exactly what Carr wanted Olave to do.

Their biggest connection of camp came a few snaps later. The defense jumped offsides making it a free play. Thus, Carr let it fly down the sideline. Olave went up and made the contested catch over Alontae Taylor for a 44-yard touchdown.

Olave has been arguably the most consistent offensive player in camp and could potentially move into WR#1 role this season.

Take Two: First fight of camp

In the midst of that drive detailed above, the Saints had their first skirmish of camp. Not bad for a team that’s 14 practices in. Camp fights are pretty common.

Though exact details are cloudy, the dustup appeared to involve Erik McCoy, Trevor Penning, Nathan Shepherd and Carl Granderson.

Dennis Allen quickly got things back on track when he threatened to train like boxers, meaning they ‘ll be doing a lot of running. Regardless, it was nothing major and probably more of a sign that this team has been hitting each other for a few weeks and are ready to hit someone else.

Take Three: Carr’s first interceptions

Another first of this training camp 2023 came during the 7-on-7 session when Derek Carr was picked off by Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore undercut a sideline throw to Juwan Johnson. Lattimore is having his best camp as a pro.

During the team’s two-minute session, Carr was forced to throw a hail mary on his final play. The ball had no chance, as rookie safety Jordan Howden was there to easily intercept the overthrown pass.

Carr has had a pretty steady camp and has taken care of the ball well. To have just two interceptions, one during team, 14 practices in is pretty impressive.

Take Four: Other Top Plays

- Keith Kirkwood had an incredible one-handed catch during two-on-two drills.

- Carr connected with Bryan Edwards on a corner route for a touchdown during 7-on-7.

- Winston found Foster Moreau on a short curl for a score during 7-on-7.

- D’Marco Jackson knocked down a Winston to Kirkwood on a seam route during the 7-on-7 session.

- Rookie Jake Haener hit Kendre Miller in the flat for a score during 7-on-7.

- On the first play after the fight, Penning had a great pass blocking rep vs. Payton Turner.

- Later in practice, Granderson was able to beat Penning around the corner. Carr was able to get the pass off quickly to avoid the sack. On the next play, Alvin Kamara chipped Granderson before getting into his route.

- Troy Pride picked off Winston on the final play of practice.

Take Five: Other Observations

- The GOAT made an appearance at practice. Drew Brees talked with Carr, Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen as he got a look at the 2023 Saints.

- Landon Young sprained his MCL to close out practice.

- Michael Thomas, Jimmy Graham and Ryan Ramczyk all had veteran rest days.

- The team waived wide receiver Keke Coutee to make room for newly signed linebacker Jaylon Smith.

