Another record hot weekend but storms return soon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last weekend was the hottest weekend of summer, this weekend may be even hotter.

Highs will continue their soaring trend as we round out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. Highs today and again on Saturday likely try to top 100 and hit 101 or 102 in spots. This is flirting with all-time record highs in locations so the extreme heat just rolls on. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for feels like reading between 110 and 115 through the day.

Rain chances remain minimal for now but that may change over the weekend. Late day storms are a possibility Saturday and more so on Sunday as we start to see the return of some rain. For now, rain coverage will only be about 20-30% but any storm could be intense given the high heat. The trend into next week is for daily rain chances to remain which is good news.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.