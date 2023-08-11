Bruce: Another triple digit weekend as hot as high as 101°; Feels like up to 115°

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The major headline continues to be the heat as we make another run at 100° or even higher at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner it’s possible we break the three day 100 streak just established last weekend. We are on a stretch of setting record highs that already extends over a week.

Bruce: More triple digit heat on the way this weekend as highs will bea at or near 100-101°. The feels like remains brutal at 110-115°. Rain changes remain low at 20%. Stay hydrated and take breaks from outdoor activities. pic.twitter.com/lM8WwlZZqk — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 11, 2023

It is likely to go on through the weekend as well. The hope to break this pattern comes the middle of next week as the high pressure slides a bit west with a trough pushing east possibly getting close enough to trigger some more widespread showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. It will still be very hot, but rain is the best opportunity to give us a bit of relief.

The tropics remain quiet over the next 5-7 days.

