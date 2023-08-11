BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bubble bath! Bear frolics delightfully in suds

A bear takes time to play in suds left behind. (Source: CNN, ROCK 'N LEARN, YOUTUBE, ZOO KNOXVILLE, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, PROCTOR & GAMBLE, @BEARCONSERVE, TWITTER, DENVER ZOO, FACEBOOK, OREGON ZOO, HEYDEY FILMS, STUDIO CANAL, TF1 FILMS PRODUCTION, PDC BRANDS, Rock 'N Learn/Youtube, Zoo Knoxville/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX, @BearConserve/Twitter, Denver Zoo/Facebook, Heydey Films/Studio Canal/TF1 Films Production, PDC Brands)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bears need to stay cool in the summer and clean -- so, how about kill two birds with one stone.

A 450-pound black bear delighted visitors at a Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee by frolicking in bubbles left behind after staff members cleaned the pond in his area with Dawn dishwashing liquid.

Dawn has been used for decades to clean creatures caught in oil spills.

When keepers finished cleaning the bear pond, the diluted Dawn left a sudsy bath behind for Finn the bear.

Zoo Knoxville ensures its vets clear all products used for cleaning, and there’s no risk for its animals.

“No more than your kids in a bathtub full of bubble bath,” explained Phil Colclough, director of animal care.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of limits to what Trump can say about election case, agrees to limited protective order
A 22-year-old is dead after a gun went off while he and another person were cleaning the...
22-year-old fatally shot while cleaning gun, NOPD says
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
Dunkin' is planning on launching new spiked iced tea and iced coffee collection, according to a...
Dunkin’ to release spiked iced coffee and tea line, report says