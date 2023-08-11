BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dora to make history as only the 2nd hurricane to travel from the Eastern to the Western Pacific Ocean

Dora started as a tropical depression in the Eastern Pacific on July 31st.
Satellite image of Hurricane Dora as it continues westward.
Satellite image of Hurricane Dora as it continues westward.(NOAA)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As of Friday afternoon (August 11), Hurricane Dora is continuing to churn in the Pacific Ocean as a Category 2 storm. While it looks to weaken significantly in the coming days, Dora is about to make history as only the 2nd tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds to travel from the Eastern, Central and Western Pacific Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center’s latest update has Dora located just east of the International Dateline. Once it crosses over late Friday, it’ll become only the 2nd hurricane in recorded history to keep hurricane-strength winds from the Eastern, through Central and into the Western Pacific.

Before it was named, Dora was a tropical depression that formed off the coast of Mexico on July 31. It strengthened into Tropical Storm Dora on August 1 with a rapid intensification later that day to a hurricane. It has kept a hurricane status through three zones of the Pacific Ocean and is now churning about to head into the Western Pacific.

Dora makes history as the 2nd hurricane to travel from the Eastern to the Western Pacific.
Dora makes history as the 2nd hurricane to travel from the Eastern to the Western Pacific.(WVUE Fox 8)

The latest guidance suggests a rapid weakening within the next week as it heads deeper into the Western Pacific and into a more hostile environment. There are no coastal warnings or watches but those located on Wake Island will need to monitor Dora’s progress.

The only other hurricane to complete the trek from the Eastern Pacific to the Western Pacific was Hurricane John in 1994.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

Bruce: More records likely to go down
Bruce: Another triple digit weekend as hot as high as 101°; Feels like up to 115°
Astronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, tweeted this image from the International...
One of the most active meteor showers of the year will be visible this weekend
Afternoon forecast for Fri., Aug. 11
Several streaks in the making as we head through the weekend.
Nicondra: Triple digit temperatures into the weekend, but some hope for rain in the extended