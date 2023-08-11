BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Everything is gone:’ Maui wildfires wipe out sisters who moved from Coastal Mississippi

Wildfires devastated much of the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week.
Wildfires devastated much of the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui this week.(No courtesy)
By David Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (WVUE) - Two Coastal Mississippi natives who moved to Hawaii nearly 10 years ago said Thursday (Aug. 10) they lost everything they owned in the wildfires that have ravaged western Maui this week.

The fires, which began Tuesday, completely destroyed the town of Lahaina, where sisters Melissa and Caroline Fay live.

“My house, everything is gone. Everything,” Melissa Fay said. “It’s just been insane. Absolutely devastating.”

The death toll from the fires has climbed to 53 as of Thursday evening.

Melissa Fay said Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of school for her elementary-aged son and daughter.

“I woke my children up at 6, thinking there was still going to be school,” she said. “It was very, very windy. It was extremely windy.”

The power was knocked out that morning and remained out heading into the afternoon.

Melissa said she drove over to Caroline’s home, and the two went to get food. But they said police blocked off the roads coming into and leaving the town, preventing them from returning.

The two lost everything they own in a matter of hours, including Caroline’s vehicle and cat. Melissa took her children to stay with their father on another part of the island.

“Every single building in Lahaina is pretty much gone,” Caroline Fay said. “Coping with the devastation of everything you lost. Not even material things. My cat, just everything.”

“That’s my friends, my family, my livelihood, everything else. And the Hawaiian people who have lived there forever.”

Caroline and Melissa are from Bay St. Louis and lived in Hattiesburg during Hurricane Katrina. The sisters said neither received any kind of fire warning from officials, and the past two days have been chaotic. They’re staying with a friend on the island.

“It’s such a great place to raise my children,” Melissa Fay said. “It’s such a tight community, especially Lahaina.”

Caroline said, “Everyone’s like family. It’s just ... it sucks.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Witnesses say Nelson Montgomery cut his own throat with a shard of broken glass before...
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta Air Lines flight landing in New Orleans after threatening attendant
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse, and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old dead from starvation and severe neglect in Reserve; parents booked with murder

Latest News

Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng won a second term when no opponent qualified to...
Jefferson Parish’s president, sheriff draw no opposition; St. Tammany coroner bows out as qualifying ends
A power outage affecting nearly 4,000 Entergy New Orleans customers in the Carrollton...
Nearly 4,000 Entergy New Orleans customers without power in Carrollton area
A field of 16 candidates has formed for this fall's Louisiana governor race.
Qualifying ends with a field of 16 Louisiana governor candidates
Mandeville High graduate Jake Tirado recently completed an elite U.S. Navy summer aviation...
Mandeville High alum graduates from elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy