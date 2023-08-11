Grass fire forces temporary closure of I-10 near Mississippi-Louisiana state line

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A raging grass fire has forced a temporarily closure of Interstate 10 in both directions Friday (Aug. 11) near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, officials said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure in a social media post at 2:33 p.m. At the time, it estimated the interstate would be closed approximately 50 minutes, targeting a reopening at 3:23 p.m.

I-10 between MS 607 / NASA / Waveland EX 2 and MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St Louis EX 13 is temporarily CLOSED due to a grass fire. Law enforcement is diverting traffic eastbound onto hwy 607 & westbound onto hwy 603.



Smoke is limiting visibility. Map It: https://t.co/rSKnMszk3r pic.twitter.com/yE2leCeKbh — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) August 11, 2023

The closure was in both directions of I-10 between Mississippi Hwy. 607/NASA/Waveland exit 2 and Mississippi Hwy. 42/603/Bay St. Louis exit 13. Motorists are being diverted eastbound onto Hwy. 607 and westbound onto Hwy. 603.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.