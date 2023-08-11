BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Grass fire forces temporary closure of I-10 near Mississippi-Louisiana state line

Interstate 10 was closed in both directions near the state line Friday afternoon (Aug. 11)...
Interstate 10 was closed in both directions near the state line Friday afternoon (Aug. 11) because of a nearby grass fire, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A raging grass fire has forced a temporarily closure of Interstate 10 in both directions Friday (Aug. 11) near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, officials said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure in a social media post at 2:33 p.m. At the time, it estimated the interstate would be closed approximately 50 minutes, targeting a reopening at 3:23 p.m.

The closure was in both directions of I-10 between Mississippi Hwy. 607/NASA/Waveland exit 2 and Mississippi Hwy. 42/603/Bay St. Louis exit 13. Motorists are being diverted eastbound onto Hwy. 607 and westbound onto Hwy. 603.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
“Operation Heat Wave” was a summer operation with a primary focus to combat illegal drugs and...
131 people arrested, 12 kilos seized in largest fentanyl bust in St. Tammany history
Shane Ansardi is a proud Chalmette local who has found an innovative way to inject homegrown...
Chalmette local infuses Waze navigation with homegrown humor and charm
WATCH VIDEO: A man chased out of the New Orleans Public Library; shot at
VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

Latest News

Tia Gorrell
Pregnant woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish
Woman killed in crash on I-10 between Bullard and Read
Fatal crash generic
Woman killed in crash on I-10 between Bullard and Read
A crash caused I-12 West in Livingston Parish near Satsuma Road to shut down Thursday, July 27.
Interstate crash leaves 13 patients injured, officials say