Jefferson Parish’s president, sheriff draw no opposition; St. Tammany coroner bows out as qualifying ends

Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng won a second term when no opponent qualified to...
Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng won a second term when no opponent qualified to run against her by the state's election qualifying deadline Thursday afternoon (Aug. 10).(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ashlyn Brothers
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng and Sheriff Joe Lopinto drew no challengers, and St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston decided not to seek another term as qualifying for the fall ballots ended Thursday (Aug. 10).

Sheng, Lopinto and Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich each was automatically re-elected as qualifying ended at 5 p.m. with each running unopposed.

But on the North Shore, St. Tammany Parish will have a new coroner. Preston, the subject of a recent series of Lee Zurik investigations, decided not to seek re-election. The role will pass to one of Preston’s current employees, as Christopher Tape was the only candidate who qualified to seek the job.

St. Tammany Parish president Mike Cooper drew a challenger. The incumbent will run against current Slidell mayor Greg Cromer.

And St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith finds himself facing two challengers, as John Gurba and Tommy Williams qualified to race against him.

Early voting starts Sept. 30 for the Oct. 14 state primary election. The Louisiana general election is set for Nov. 18.

A full list of candidates for Louisiana public offices can be found here: Candidate Inquiry (la.gov)

