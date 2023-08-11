Nearly 4,000 Entergy New Orleans customers without power in Carrollton area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly 4,000 Entergy New Orleans customers were without power Thursday night (Aug. 10) in the Carrollton neighborhood.

The cause of the outage and the estimated restoration time was not immediately clear.

“We are aware of the outage at a substation,” Entergy New Orleans spokesman Brandon Scardigli said in an email. “Crews are on site now working to make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible. Customers can check the Entergy view outage map for the latest restoration information.”

The utility’s website showed three outage areas affecting 3,901 customers, mostly from the Riverbend area through South Claiborne Avenue. No restoration estimate was provided.

New Orleans City Councilman Joe Giarrusso also tweeted about the outage, reporting some were without electricity in the Uptown and Black Pearl areas of the city.

I reported a power outage in Black Pearl/Uptown. @EntergyNOLA says 3649 customers are affected & crews are en route. — Joseph I. Giarrusso III (@CmGiarrusso) August 11, 2023

The outage comes amid one of the hottest weeks on record in New Orleans, with triple-digit and/or record heat and high humidity smothering the area for nearly a week so far.

